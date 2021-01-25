Winnipeg takes on division foe Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (3-4-0, fourth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-2-0, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton travels to Winnipeg in a matchup of North Division teams.

Winnipeg went 37-28-6 overall and 11-6-4 in division play a season ago. The Jets averaged 3.0 goals and 5.4 assists per game last season.

Edmonton finished 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division action a season ago. The Oilers scored 223 total goals last season averaging 3.1 per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.