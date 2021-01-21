LaVine and the Bulls face the Hornets

Chicago Bulls (6-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Charlotte Hornets. LaVine is fifth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Hornets are 4-5 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 3-8 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Bulls are 2-3 in conference play. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.4 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

The Hornets and Bulls match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward is shooting 49.3% and averaging 22.2 points. Bismack Biyombo is shooting 54.7% and averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Coby White is second on the Bulls averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 15.9 points per game. LaVine is averaging 6.2 assists and 28.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 44.9% shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (hip), Chandler Hutchison: day to day (self isolating), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: day to day (health and safety protocols), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).