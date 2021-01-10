Key carries Indiana St. past Loyola of Chicago 76-71

Tyreke Key had a season-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Indiana State narrowly defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-71 on Sunday night.

Key made 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

Cobie Barnes had 13 points for Indiana State (4-6, 1-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Cooper Neese added 12 points. Tobias Howard, Jr. had 10 points.

Jake LaRavia, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Sycamores, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Indiana State totaled 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Tom Welch had 18 points for the Ramblers (7-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Cameron Krutwig added 11 points. Lucas Williamson had 10 points and six rebounds.

