Wright leads Colorado to 79-72 win over No. 17 Oregon

Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, left, drives to the basket as Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win on Thursday.

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks (8-2, 3-1) all-time in Boulder.

Wright was fouled driving to the basket late in the first half, slid out of bounds and banged his neck on a courtside chair. He pounded the floor in pain before joining the team on the bench and returning to the floor. Struggling before the fall, Wright caught fire after it — scoring all of his points.

The senior point guard also had five assists to move five away from breaking the school record of 562 assists held by Jay Humphries (1980-84). Wright also grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds.

Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.

The Buffaloes led 71-61 with 2:26 remaining when Oregon made a late surge. The Ducks trimmed it to four on Duarte's 3-pointer with 1:37 left. But Eli Parquet drove to the hoop and Chandler Lawson was called for goaltending to restore some breathing room. Wright then sealed it with his layup.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle’s teams are renowned for knocking off ranked opponents. Under Boyle, they're 20-34 against teams appearing in the polls. That accounts for 31% of the program’s victories over ranked teams since 1949-50.

Colorado missed its first nine 3-pointers before Maddox Daniels finally hit one with 5:29 remaining in the first half. The Buffaloes finished 7 of 26 from 3-point range. They entered with the highest 3-point field goal percentage in the league.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks had a plus-7.5 rebound margin this season. They were outrebounded by Colorado 40-28.

Colorado: Under Boyle, the Buffs have proven tough to beat at home. They're 144-27 at CU Events Center since he took over in 2010.

THIS & THAT

Colorado big man Evan Battey was called for a technical foul in the second half for arguing an offensive foul call. He finished with 12 points and 10 boards. ... Oregon had 42 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks’ game at Utah was moved up from Sunday to Saturday.

Colorado: The Buffaloes were scheduled to play Oregon State on Saturday, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers program. Colorado will now face Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday.

___

AP freelancer Monica Costello contributed to this report.