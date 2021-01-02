Sports
Texas 6A, 5A schools set for state semifinals in playoffs
Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Southlake Carroll (11-1) vs Duncanville (10-1), TBD
Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Denton Guyer (11-2) vs Cedar Hill (11-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Katy (12-1) vs Buda Hays (10-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Mansfield Summit (8-4) vs Denton Ryan (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
Cedar Park (13-0) vs CC Veterans Memorial (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
WF Rider (11-2) vs Aledo (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium
Crosby (11-3) vs Liberty Hill (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Championship
Balmorhea (11-1) vs Richland Springs (12-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday, San Angelo Stadium
