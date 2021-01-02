Finland stuns Sweden in world junior hockey quarterfinals

Sweden's Albin Sundsvik (29) looks on as Finland celebrates a goal during the third period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Roni Hirvonen jammed in a wraparound with 25 seconds left to give Finland a 3-2 victory over Sweden on Saturday in the world junior championship quarterfinals.

The United States faced Slovakia in the late game, with that result determining the semifinal matchups.

Finland overcame a 2-0 deficit, tying it on Anton Lundell's power-play goal with 8:56 left. Henri Nikkanen scored for Finland in the second period, and Kari Piiroinen made 22 saves.

Lucas Raymond and Elmer Soderblom had first-period goals for Sweden.

Finland won the last of its five titles in 2019.

Defending champion Canada advanced with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Devon Levi made 29 saves, Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram and Connor McMichael also scored.

In the first quarterfinal, Vasili Ponomaryov and Danil Bashkirov scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves in Russia’s 2-1 victory over Germany. Florian Elias scored for Germany.