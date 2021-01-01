Washington takes on Minnesota, aims to stop 5-game slide

Washington Wizards (0-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of five straight games.

Minnesota finished 19-45 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 8-24 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 19.1 on free throws and 40 from beyond the arc.

Washington went 18-27 in Eastern Conference play and 9-27 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 114.4 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).

Wizards: None listed.