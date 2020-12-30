Portland heads to Los Angeles for conference showdown

Portland Trail Blazers (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-1, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and went 27-9 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.7 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 38.6 from deep.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: out (mouth).

Trail Blazers: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf), Carmelo Anthony: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health protocols).