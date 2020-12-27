Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Indiana hosts conference foe Boston

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Celtics -2.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.

Indiana finished 45-28 overall and went 25-11 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 107.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 28.5 bench points last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Pacers: Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Edmond Sumner: day to day (illness).

Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

  Comments  

Entertainment

Utah Jazz to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in division play

December 27, 2020 3:22 AM

Sports

San Antonio Spurs visit the Pelicans for division matchup

December 27, 2020 3:23 AM

Sports

Atlanta and Detroit face off in conference showdown

December 27, 2020 3:23 AM

Sports

Cleveland hosts Philadelphia after overtime win against Detroit

December 27, 2020 3:22 AM

Sports

Orlando Magic visit the Wizards for division matchup

December 27, 2020 3:23 AM

Sports

Phoenix Suns visit the Kings for division matchup

December 27, 2020 3:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service