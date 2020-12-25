Faulkner, NKU visit Oakland

Northern Kentucky (3-4, 1-1) vs. Oakland (0-9, 0-2)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Trevon Faulkner and Northern Kentucky will face Jalen Moore and Oakland. Faulkner has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Moore is averaging 17.6 points and seven assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oakland's Moore has averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Rashad Williams has put up 13.9 points. For the Norse, Faulkner has averaged 16.9 points, five rebounds and 2.1 steals while Adrian Nelson has put up 8.4 points and 12 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Moore has been directly responsible for 50 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Northern Kentucky has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 79 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Norse. Oakland has 44 assists on 85 field goals (51.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Northern Kentucky has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is rated second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.7 percent. The Norse have averaged 14.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25