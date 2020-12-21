Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Corcoran, Krivokapic lead FIU past Carver College 111-34

The Associated Press

Cameron Corcoran and Petar Krivokapic scored 19 pointsapiece and Florida International romped past Carver College 111-34 on Monday night.

Eric Lovett added 16 points for the Panthers (6-2) and Antonio Daye, Jr. chipped in 14.

It was the first time this season Florida International scored at least 100 points.

Stephen Mayuen had 12 points for the Cougars.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

