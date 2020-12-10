La.-Lafeyette faces La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (4-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette both look to put winning streaks together . Louisiana Tech beat Southeastern Louisiana by nine on Wednesday. Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off a 90-75 win over LSU-Alexandria on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kalob Ledoux, JaColby Pemberton, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Amorie Archibald and Cobe Williams have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.LIKEABLE LEDOUX: Ledoux has connected on 44.8 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 29 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cajuns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana-Lafayette has an assist on 50 of 94 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisiana-Lafayette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 277th among Division I teams).

