N. Colorado beats Colorado Christian 87-62 in season opener

The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo.

Bodie Hume had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Northern Colorado rolled to an 87-62 victory over Colorado Christian on Wednesday night in its season opener.

Hume was 8 of 17 from the floor. Kur Jockuch added 14 points for the Bears (1-0). Sam Masten and Daylen Kountz each had 13 points. Matt Johnson had 10.

Northern Colorado shot 51% (36 of 71) from the floor.

Ross Williams scored 20 points for Colorado Christian. Andy Stafford had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

