Titans’ top draft pick on reserve list to deal with issues

The Tennessee Titans placed first-round pick Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Wednesday days after suspending the offensive lineman for a game.

“Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through," general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team.”

The Titans made Wilson the 29th pick overall out of Georgia in April after letting right tackle Jack Conklin leave as a free agent. But Wilson has had an eventful rookie season everywhere but the field where he has played only four snaps in one game.

He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list when he arrived at training camp and went back on that list Sept. 6.

Wilson had only been off the reserve/COVID-19 list 12 days in August before Tennessee State University police responded to the smell of marijuana at an off-campus apartment on Aug. 15 and wrote that the player went to the second-floor balcony where he appeared to briefly consider jumping.

The rookie was arrested in September and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.

Wilson was added to the injury report last Thursday with an illness before being ruled out against Cleveland. Then the Titans suspended him for the game against the Browns the day before the game.

The Titans (8-4) could use Wilson with two left tackles on injured reserve with injuries.

Coach Mike Vrabel talked Monday about the balance of supporting Wilson while pushing the rookie to improve and noted he had two sons himself.

“Love isn’t always about hugs and kisses," Vrabel said. "It’s about holding them accountable and trying to make sure that they’re doing the things that will help them and in turn help the team. I know that Jon and myself and the organization is committed to trying to help Isaiah.”