FAU holds on for 79-77 win over North Florida

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Karlis Silins had 19 points, one of five Florida Atlantic players in double figures, and the Owls held off North Florida for a 79-77 win on Monday night.

Jailyn Ingram added 13 points, Michael Forrest chipped in 12, B.J. Greenlee scored 11 and Kenan Blackshear had 10 for Florida Atlantic (3-2). Silins hit 8 of 10 shots, and Ingram had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jose Placer had 20 points for the Ospreys (0-6). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 15 points and eight assists, and Dorian James had 14 points.

James hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to help the Ospreys pull within two, but they wouldn't get any closer.

