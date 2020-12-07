East Carolina controls OT, beats UNC-Wilmington 88-78

J.J. Miles had a career-high 22 points and East Carolina outscored UNC Wilmington 15-5 in the extra period to earn an 88-78 win on Monday night.

Bitumba Baruti had 17 points and six rebounds for East Carolina (4-0). Jayden Gardner added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Tristen Newton had 10 points and eight assists. Miles hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Jaylen Sims had 28 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks (2-2). Jamahri Harvey added 14 points, Mike Okauru had 12 points and John Bowen had a career-high five blocks plus six points and nine rebounds.

