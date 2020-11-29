UC Santa Barbara tops NAIA Saint Katherine College 92-55

Amadou Sow scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half as UC Santa Barbara easily beat Saint Katherine College, an NAIA school, 92-55 to win its season opener on Sunday.

Sow hit 10 of 12 shots and grabbed five rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis had 12 points and six rebounds for UC Santa Barbara. Miles Norris also scored 12 with six boards and Ajare Sanni had 11 points with three steals.

Joe Robinson Jr. had 10 points for the Firebirds, shooting 4-for-13. Saint Katherine was 38% shooting for the game (23-of-60) with 13 turnovers.

Saint Katherine turned the ball over on its first two possessions as UC Santa Barbara built a 13-3 lead inside of three minutes. The Firebirds steadied and cut the gap to 13-10 before Santa Barbara reeled off 16 unanswered points.

