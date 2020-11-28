Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Vrankic carries Santa Clara past Nicholls St. 73-57

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Josip Vrankic had 28 points and 15 rebounds as Santa Clara defeated Nicholls State 73-57 on Saturday.

Keshawn Justice had 14 points for Santa Clara (3-0). Jaden Bediako added 10 rebounds. Christian Carlyle had eight rebounds.

Jaylen Fornes had 14 points for the Colonels (2-1). Ryghe Lyons added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Najee Garvin had 11 rebounds.

Ty Gordon, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Colonels, scored only 9 points (3 of 10).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

