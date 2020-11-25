Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
King leads E. Kentucky over North Florida 80-67

The Associated Press

RALIEGH, N.C.

Tre King had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead Eastern Kentucky to an 80-67 win over North Florida on Wednesday.

Curt Lewis had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (1-0). Wendell Green Jr. added 12 points and six assists. Cooper Robb had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Carter Hendricksen had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys (0-1). Jose Placer added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

