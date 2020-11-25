Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Lee leads Davidson over High Point 82-73

The Associated Press

DAVIDSON, N.C.

Hyunjung Lee had a career-high 23 points as Davidson beat High Point 82-73 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night. Kellan Grady added 20 points for the Wildcats. Grady also had six rebounds.

Carter Collins had 15 points for Davidson. Sam Mennenga added 12 points and nine rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 29 points for the Panthers. Ahmil Flowers added 14 points. Denny Slay II had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

