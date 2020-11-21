Smith, No. 1 Alabama rout short-handed Kentucky, 63-3

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) breaks free for a long touchdown run against Kentucky during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. AP

Alabama didn't quite look like itself at first after an extended period on the sidelines, but it scarcely made a difference on the scoreboard.

DeVonta Smith caught nine passes for 144 yards and set the Southeastern Conference career record with two more touchdowns in the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 63-3 victory over short-handed Kentucky on Saturday.

“I think we played better and better and better as the game went on,” coach Nick Saban said.

And the score got bigger and bigger and bigger.

Mac Jones passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and Najee Harris ran for a pair of scores for the Tide (7-0 SEC), both in less than three quarters. A slow start turned into a breezy return from a three-week layoff after LSU was forced to call off last week's scheduled game because of COVID-19 troubles.

The outmanned Wildcats (3-5) were missing a number of key players because of injuries or coronavirus protocol. They were competitive early on the stat sheet, but it didn't hold up particularly long on the scoreboard after they gave up three second-quarter touchdowns.

“I know you’re going to look at the score and say, ‘Man, there’s not a lot of good things.’ But there was,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "Early in the game, I thought our guys were playing extremely hard, extremely physical.”

Smith broke Amari Cooper's SEC and Alabama record with his 32nd touchdown catch, a 10-yarder from Jones in the second quarter. He added an 18-yarder from freshman backup Bryce Young.

“It’s certainly a blessing to have my name with all the greats that came to the SEC and this school,” Smith said.

Jones completed 16 of 24 passes but also was intercepted at the goal line in a rare mistake. Harris had a career-long 42-yard touchdown run and gained 83 yards on 13 carries.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson passed for just 120 yards and was benched after throwing an interception that Jordan Battle returned 45 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen couldn't get anything going, either. The Wildcats gained 121 yards in the first quarter and 60 the rest of the way.

Kentucky played without leading rusher Chris Rodriguez, guard Luke Fortner, tight ends Justin Rigg and Brenden Bates, and linebackers Jamin Davis and D’Eryk Jackson. The school didn’t disclose reasons for each player’s absence.

SABAN MILESTONE

Saban matched former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier for second on the SEC’s career regular-season wins list with his 206th. Bear Bryant tops the list with 292.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: Despite missing all those players, the Wildcats kept it close for a while. They controlled the ball much of the first half, but settled for three field goal tries and converted only one, with a miss and a bad snap. Kentucky couldn't muster much offense after that.

Alabama: Has outscored Mississippi State and Kentucky by a combined 104-3. Didn't have anything close to a flawless first half on either side of the ball, but still took a 28-3 lead into the locker room. Had the ball for just 9:20 in the half.

"The last time I checked you get nothing for time of possession,” Saban said.

QUOTABLE

“This is not acceptable for us. We know that as players, as a whole football team, as a whole organization. As leaders, we are going to put it on the young guys, so the young guys know that this isn’t acceptable, this is not who we are, this won’t happen again.” — Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal.

FRESHMAN SHOWCASE

Alabama got backups such as Young and freshman tailback Jase McClellan significant playing time. McClellan ran for 99 yards and a late touchdown, moving up the depth chart after Trey Sanders was injured in a car accident.

“It's just good to see the young guys get in there and get a feeling for how it's going to be,” Smith said. “You never know when they're going to be needed.”

UP NEXT

Kentucky visits No. 6 Florida next Saturday.

Alabama hosts No. 23 Auburn in the Iron Bowl next Saturday.