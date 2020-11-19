Klay Thompson tore Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

The Golden State Warriors said Thursday that Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.

The team said in a tweet that an MRI done in Los Angeles confirmed the injury.

Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers and possibly coach Steve Kerr would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.

Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked his way back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.