Pozuelo scores in 84th, Toronto FC beats Inter Miami 2-1

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, left, and Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo celebrates Pozuelo's goal during the second half of an MLS match against Inter Miami, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. AP

Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Toronto FC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Sunday night to remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield as the regular-season champion.

Toronto (13-4-5) moved into a tie with the Philadelphia Union atop the MLS standings, but Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Reds.

Toronto and Philadelphia each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia hosting New England.

Columbus beat the visiting Union 2-1 on Sunday.

Blaise Matuidi gave Inter Miami (6-13-3) the lead in the 42nd minute. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 55th.