Los Angeles faces Real Salt Lake following Pavon’s 2-goal game

Real Salt Lake (5-8-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-11-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Pavon leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after registering two goals against Portland.

The Galaxy are 5-11-3 in conference matchups. Los Angeles ranks tenth in the Western Conference with 24 goals led by Pavon with nine.

Real Salt Lake is 5-9-5 in conference games. Real Salt Lake ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 26 goals led by Damir Kreilach with eight.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavon leads Los Angeles with three assists. Sebastian Lletget has two goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Kreilach has eight goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake this season. Albert Rusnak has one goal over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 1-8-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.4 assists, three shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.6 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Giancarlo Gonzalez, Danilo Acosta (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured).