The Latest: Kershaw starts pivotal Game 5 for Dodgers

CORRECTS DATE TO MONDAY, OCT. 19, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Rays practice at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. AP

The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

The Dodgers have three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starting the pivotal Game 5 in the World Series.

They could also have Walker Buehler available out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Buehler, who won Game 3 on Friday night and would start Game 7 on Wednesday night if the Series goes that long, didn’t throw his usual between-games side session before Sunday night’s game.

The last time Buehler pitched in relief was June 28, 2018, when he was nursing a rib microfracture and rejoined the team after a planned rehab assignment. His only other relief appearances came in his eight games as a rookie in 2017.

Big right-hander Tyler Glasnow started for the Rays, a rematch of Game 1 when Kershaw and the Dodgers won 8-3.

___

5:25 p.m.

The roof is closed for Game 5, and might not open again during this World Series.

Along with the dreary, misty conditions outside Globe Life Field before the start of Sunday’s game, there was an increasing chance of rain into the night —and beyond.

It is the second time in the World Series that the retractable roof at the new $1.2 billion stadium is closed for a game. The other was Game 3 on Friday night, when it was breezy and chilly with a chance of rain.

The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain Monday — a day off for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers — with temperatures in the mid-50s.

That drops to a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when Game 6 will be played, but back up to 90 percent with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday, when a seventh game would be played, if necessary.