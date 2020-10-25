McCormick runs for 3 TDs, leads UTSA past La. Tech 27-26

Sincere McCormick ran for three second-half touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 27-26 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

McCormick, who entered with a nation-leading 702 yards rushing, finished with 165 yards on 37 carries. UTSA (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) broke a six-game losing streak against Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2).

Hunter Duplessis made field goals from 21 and 37 yards for UTSA in the first half to extend his nation-leading active streak of consecutive field goals made to 23, but he had a 43-yard attempt blocked early in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 19-6, McCormick bulled into the end zone from the 2 capping a 15-play drive, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter. Louisiana Tech answered with Ezekiel Barnett's 60-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Bulldogs led 26-13.

McCormick had a 6-yard touchdown run and broke loose on a 45-yard scoring run with 6:16 remaining.

On Louisiana Tech's final drive, Aaron Allen led the Bulldogs to the 43, but he threw an interception to Antonio Parks with 1:47 left.

Luke Anthony was 22 of 33 for 145 yards passing and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Adams in the second quarter for Louisiana Tech. Jacob Barnes made four field goals.

Attendance was capped at 17% capacity inside the 36,582-seat Alamodome.