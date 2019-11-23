Markstrom, Canucks beat Capitals 2-1 in shootout

Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) scores the decisive goal during a shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Washington. Vancouver won 2-1 after a shootout. AP Photo

Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots and then denied seven more during an extended shootout, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday.

Elias Pettersson scored his 10th goal for Vancouver, which earned its second straight win since a stretch of seven losses in eight games. It was the Canucks’ 12th power-play goal in their last seven games.

Bo Horvat scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout.

Washington finished with one goal for the third time this season despite Vancouver losing defenseman Alexander Edler to an upper-body injury.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Jakub Vrana scored his 11th goal for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 32 saves.

COYOTES 3, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arizona’s Lawson Crouse scored the go-ahead goal before a scary fall that forced him to leave the game.

Phil Kessel and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of seven, including a 3-0 home victory over the Kings on Monday. Antti Raanta made 43 saves.

Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored for the Kings. Jonathan Quick stopped 16 shots.

Crouse’s goal off a rebound in the second period put Arizona ahead 2-1. He left in the third period after he fell and hit his head awkwardly into the boards. After being checked by a trainer, he was helped off the ice, and he walked to the locker room.

FLAMES 3, FLYERS 2, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Flames stopped a six-game slide.

Calgary’s Elias Lindholm tied it at 2 with 1:23 left in regulation. Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who were shut out in their previous three road games as part of their skid.

Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

David Rittich made 27 saves and stopped all three Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker. Tkachuk, Calgary’s second shooter, scored on a backhander that went through Carter Hart’s legs.