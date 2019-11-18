Doughty, Wiley lead No. 19 Auburn past Colgate, 91-62

Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) celebrates the end of a high-scoring first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colgate, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. AP Photo

Samir Doughty scored 20 points, Austin Wiley had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Auburn rolled past Colgate 91-62 on Monday night.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 for the first time in 15 years and used a 13-2 run to jump on their Patriot League foe early in the first half.

Auburn shot 63% from the field, including 53% from 3-point territory, and outscored Colgate 28-16 in the paint in the first half. J’Von McCormick was the orchestrator, finishing with a team-high eight assists and 14 points, with only two turnovers, while Isaac Okoro and Danjel Purifoy scored 11 points apiece.

Colgate (1-3) struggled to get anything going against the Tigers’ overwhelming size and suffocating defense, shooting just 9-for-32 from the field and 1-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Raiders, who made the NCAA Tournament last season, did outscore the Tigers in the second half.

Auburn had a 41-33 advantage in rebounding against the Patriot League’s preseason favorite and scored 15 points off fast breaks to finish the rout.

Jordan Burns had 18 points and Rapolas Ivanauskas added 12 for the Raiders.

BIG PICTURE

Colgate: The Raiders outscored Auburn 41-38, on 50% shooting from the field, in the second half and outrebounded a bigger, more physical squad 19-17 after halftime.

Auburn: Five players scored in double figures for the Tigers. Auburn is off to its best start since winning its first seven games in the 2003-04 season.

UP NEXT

Colgate will host SUNY-Cortland on Thursday.

Auburn looks to hand New Mexico its first loss of the season at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 25.