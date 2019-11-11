Jackson, Grizzlies spoil Parker’s night, beat Spurs 113-109

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. AP Photo

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies put a damper on Tony Parker's jersey retirement by beating the San Antonio Spurs 113-109 Monday night.

Parker's uniform was lifted to the rafters alongside fellow Big Three members Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili following the game. They led San Antonio to four of its five championships and have the most wins (541) of any trio in league history.

Jackson was involved in two pivotal plays with the Grizzlies up 111-109 in the final minute. His 3-pointer with 25.5 seconds was overturned when replays determined the Grizzlies forward was out of bounds. Jackson then blocked DeMar DeRozan's ensuing drive to maintain Memphis' two-point advantage.

Memphis won a coach's challenge that overturned a foul that would have put DeRozan on the line with San Antonio trailing 113-109.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Spurs had another sluggish performance on the heels of a 135-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Dillon Brooks had 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis, which had lost two straight and five of six.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and DeRozan had 12 as San Antonio suffered its second straight home loss.

The sold-out crowd came in buzzing but the Spurs didn't give them much to cheer for. San Antonio shot 33 percent in falling behind 35-22 in the first quarter.

Memphis took advantage, attacking the basket continually in building a 16-point lead in the first half behind 22 points in the paint and 51% shooting.

San Antonio tied it at 94 with 8:35 remaining, but Memphis responded with a 3-pointer from Solomon Hill and a 23-footer by Jae Crowder.

Bryn Forbes and Gay had 3-pointers in a 12-2 run that put the Spurs up 106-101 with 5 minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson had three points, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench. ... Memphis is 39-8 against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Spurs: Derrick White continued to ride a stationary bike to stay loose when he wasn't in the game. White is still feeling the effects of hard fall on his backside against the Lakers on Nov. 3. ... In addition to their Big Three, the Spurs have retired the jerseys of James Silas, George Gervin, Johnny Moore, David Robinson, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson and Bruce Bowen.

UP NEXT

Grizzles: At Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.