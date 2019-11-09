Kelley, SE Louisiana beat Cent. Arkansas 34-0

Cole Kelley passed for a touchdown and ran for four more and Southeastern Louisiana beat Central Arkansas 34-0 on Saturday to move into a four-way tie for first in the Southland Conference standings.

Kelley was 20-of-24 passing for 273 yards and added 15 carries for 39 yards.

Central Arkansas (7-3, 5-2) was shutout for the first time since a 19-0 loss at Delta State on Oct. 7, 1995.

Kelley's 9-yard touchdown run opened the scoring with 5:52 left in the first quarter and the Bears responded with a 12-play, 72-yard drive that stalled inside the 10 before Hayden Ray missed a 27-yard field-goal attempt. Kelley added a pair of 2-yard scoring runs to five Southeastern Louisiana (6-3, 5-2) a 21-0 lead at halftime.

The Lions intercepted three passed in the second half — two by Ferlando Jordan — and Kelley added a 6-yard TD pass to Javon Conner in the third quarter and a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Central Arkansas, which went into the game averaging 314.4 yards passing, was limited to 193.

The Bears, who entered the weekend ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches poll, and Lions are tied with Nicholls and Sam Houston State atop the conference standings.