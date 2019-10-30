Western Conference-leading Colorado hosts Florida

Florida Panthers (5-3-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-2-1, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche play the Florida Panthers.

The Avalanche are 4-1-0 at home. Colorado leads the league averaging 4.0 goals per game, led by MacKinnon with six.

The Panthers are 3-2-3 on the road. Florida ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Evgenii Dadonov with six.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Cole leads the Avalanche with a plus-11 in seven games played this season. MacKinnon has totaled 14 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Dadonov leads the Panthers with six goals and has recorded 10 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out indefinitely (lower body).

Panthers Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body), Michael Matheson: out (undisclosed).