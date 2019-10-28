Lowry scores 26 as Raptors beat Magic 104-95

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) goes up for a reverse layup as Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu (2) defends during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Frank Gunn

Kyle Lowry scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam added 24 and the Toronto Raptors withstood a late rally to beat the Orlando Magic 104-95 on Monday night for their third win in four games to start the season.

Marc Gasol had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 14 and OG Anunoby added 12 as the Raptors won for the 10th time in 15 regular-season meetings with Orlando.

Jonathan Isaac scored a career-high 24 points, Evan Fournier had 18 and Markelle Fultz 13 for the Magic, who have lost two straight.

Ex-Raptor Terrence Ross scored 11 for Orlando, and D.J. Augustin had 10.

The Magic trailed 81-67 after VanVleet's three-point play to begin the fourth, but Ross' 3-pointer with 4:18 to play capped a 13-0 run that gave Orlando an 89-87 lead, its first since being up 9-7 in the opening quarter.

After a timeout, Siakam stopped the run with a three-point play. Fultz replied with a reverse layup but Lowry hit a 3, then made a pair of free throws to put Toronto ahead 95-91 with 2:35 to go.

Orlando beat Toronto in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs last spring, but the Raptors bounced back to win the series in five games before going on to capture the first NBA title in franchise history.

After shooting only 5 of 31 from 3-point range in Saturday's 103-99 loss to Atlanta, the Magic went 4 for 10 in the first quarter Monday. However, they shot 4 of 15 from inside the arc, missing 10 straight to begin the game. Isaac had three of Orlando's 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

Siakam scored 11 points in the first and the Raptors were 6 of 13 from long range to lead 31-22 after one.

Toronto shot 4 for 20 in the second, missing 11 straight before consecutive baskets from Lowry in the final 28 seconds, including a buzzer-beating reverse layup that gave the Raptors a 51-46 halftime lead.

Gasol scored five points in an 11-2 Toronto run to start the third, and VanVleet had six in the quarter as the Raptors took a 78-67 lead into the fourth.

On the first of six nights scheduled to celebrate the Raptors' 25th anniversary season, Toronto wore its original warmups and pinstriped dinosaur jerseys. The game was played on a replica of the 1995 court, with 3-point territory shaded purple.

TIP-INS

Magic: Nikola Vucevic shot 1 for 13 and scored five points in 25 minutes. He did not play in the fourth. Vucevic led all players with 12 rebounds, though. . Isaac shot 4 for 5 in the first but the rest of the Magic went 4 for 20.

Raptors: Lowry and VanVleet each had six assists. . Serge Ibaka had nine points and 10 rebounds. . F Patrick McCaw was active for the first time this season after missing the previous three games because of a sore left knee. . Coach Nick Nurse lost a challenge in the third quarter. Nurse is 0 for 3 on challenges.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.