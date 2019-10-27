AP Source: Ex-Mets manager Callaway joining Angels

A person familiar with the decision says former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway will be the Los Angeles Angels' next pitching coach.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the Angels haven't announced the hiring.

The person also says veteran coach John Mallee will join the staff of new Angels manager Joe Maddon.

Callaway was fired Oct. 3 after going 163-161 in two seasons in charge of the Mets. Before joining New York, he spent five successful seasons as the Cleveland Indians' pitching coach.

Callaway won a World Series ring as a pitcher with the Angels in 2002, although he didn't appear in any postseason games.

Mallee was the Cubs' hitting coach for three seasons under Maddon.