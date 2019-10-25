Brown, Tatum each 25 points, Celtics hold off Raptors

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. AP Photo

Jaylen Brown had 25 points, hitting a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Toronto Raptors 112-106 on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Pascal Siakam had 33 points to lead the defending champion Raptors. Kyle Lowry finished with 29 points, including six 3-pointers.

There were 12 ties and 19 lead changes, with neither team holding more than a seven-point lead.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, HORNETS 99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Minnesota's victory over Charlotte.

Towns was 13 of 18 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins added 16 points for Minnesota. Devonte Graham had 24 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting for Charlotte.

MAVERICKS 123, PELICANS 116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Luka Doncic highlighted his triple-double by scoring eight of his 25 points in the final five minutes in Dallas' victory over New Orleans.

Doncic also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and five blocks.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 25 points.

NETS 113, KNICKS 109

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and Brooklyn held off New York.

Irving, who scored 50 points in an overtime loss to Minnesota in his Brooklyn debut, scored five straight points down the stretch after New York took a three-point lead. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points for the Knicks.

WIZARDS 97, THUNDER 85

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Washington beat Oklahoma City.

Rookie forward Rui Hachimura scored 19 points and Bradley Beal added 17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 28 points for the Thunder.

BULLS 110, GRIZZLIES 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and rookie Coby White had 21 of his 25 points in the second half in Chicago's comeback victory over Memphis.

LaVine was 13 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 23 points and 11 rebounds.