Ottawa takes on Dallas on 3-game slide

Ottawa Senators (1-5-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-7-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to stop its three-game slide when the Senators play Dallas.

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-14-3 at home. The Stars averaged 2.6 goals on 30.7 shots per game last season.

Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall and 11-28-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Senators recorded 421 assists on 242 total goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: None listed.