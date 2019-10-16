Miller scores twice, Canucks beat Red Wings 5-1

Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) is tripped by Detroit Red Wings' Mike Green (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ben Nelms

J.T. Miller had a pair of goals and Elias Pettersson and Alex Edler each had a goal and a two assists as the Vancouver Canucks used a potent power play to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Troy Stecher also had a goal and Brock Boeser finished with three assists for Vancouver.

The Red Wings' lone goal came from Dylan Larkin. Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 of 32 shots for Detroit.

Thatcher Demko had 26 saves and picked up his first win of the season in his first start for Vancouver.

The Canucks have won three games in a row, matching last year's best win streak.

Vancouver got off to a rough start, with a costly turnover deep in its own zone.

Detroit right-winger Anthony Mantha collected the puck and found Larkin alone in the slot. Larkin slid a shot past Demko's blocker to put the Red Wings up 1-0 just 30 seconds into the game.

The Canucks countered later in the first as Jake Virtanen sent a spinning backward pass to Stecher at the point. Stecher sent a shot past Bernier to tie the game.

The Canucks moved out in front in the second, starting with a power-play goal 1:13 into the period.

Detroit's Mike Green was called for holding on Bo Horvat, and Edler scored on a long wrist shot 20 seconds into the man advantage.

Edler and the defensive core have been key to Vancouver's offensive success this year, scoring six of the team's 17 goals.

Tyler Myers set up the Canucks' next goal, firing a shot at Bernier, who made the stop but failed to control the rebound.

In front of the crease, Pettersson batted the puck out of the air and into the Wings' net.

Another penalty to Green gave Vancouver the advantage again midway through the second period.

Miller parked himself in front of Detroit's crease and tipped a shot from Edler, making it 4-1.

The Canucks had to go on the defensive early in the third, after both Miller and Jay Beagle were sent to the box for tripping in a 23-second span.

Their teammates killed off the ensuing five-on-three, but emotions erupted with nine seconds left in the second penalty when Mantha and Brandon Sutter squared off near center ice.

Mantha head butted Sutter, spurring several others to pair off.

Once officials had calmed the melee, Mantha headed to the box for tripping and unsportsmanlike conduct, while Sutter was called for roughing.

The Canucks got their fifth power-play opportunity of the game midway through the third period after Jacob de la Rose was called for holding.

Pettersson was taken down along the boards early in the advantage, but got up and rejoined the rush, setting up the final goal.

Pettersson patiently passed the puck around until he found Miller in the slot. Miller wasted no time in firing a wrist shot past Bernier.

The action wasn't over, however. Before the final buzzer, Stecher and Detroit's Adam Erne got into a scuffle deep in the Canucks end, resulting in both being given game misconducts.

NOTES: Alex Biega made his debut with the Red Wings. The former Canucks defenseman was sent down to Vancouver's American Hockey League team in Utica, New York, after training camp, then traded to Detroit earlier this month. ... Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was scratched from the lineup with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Canucks: At St. Louis Blues on Thursday.