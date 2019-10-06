Kevin Na survives mistakes to win in Las Vegas

Kevin Na tees off on the third hole during the final round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Kevin Na lost a three-shot lead on the back nine, saved his chances with a clutch par putt on the 17th hole and won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in a playoff Sunday when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole.

It was a wild finish at the TPC Summerlin made possible mainly by Na's mistakes.

He chopped his way to a triple bogey on the 10th hole. He hit into the water on the par-5 16th and made bogey.

He closed with a 1-under 70.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cantlay lost his late lead with a tee shot in the water on the 17th, and he lost the playoff by missing a par putt from just under 6 feet.