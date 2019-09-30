Tracks worlds stadium in Qatar to host Club World Cup games

The Khalifa International Stadium shines in the evening prior to the start of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. AP Photo

The Qatari stadium now hosting the world athletics championships will stage two games at the Club World Cup, including a semifinal involving the South American champion.

FIFA says the 40,000-seat, air-conditioned Khalifa International Stadium will host a double-header on Dec. 17, with the fifth-place game played before the first semifinal.

The track worlds venue in Doha has been almost empty for some events, including the women's 100 meters final Sunday evening.

FIFA says European champion Liverpool will play its Club World Cup semifinal at the new Education City Stadium. The 40,000-seater also hosts the final and third-place game on Dec. 21.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Liverpool's opening game is on Dec. 18 — Qatar's National Day, and the date of the 2022 World Cup final.

The Khalifa International and Education City venues are among the eight 2022 tournament venues.

FIFA says a third venue, the 12,000-capacity Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, will host earlier rounds of the seven-team Club World Cup that kicks off on Dec. 11.

The Club World Cup features the champion club from each of FIFA's six continental confederations, plus the host nation's domestic league winner.