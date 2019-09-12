Valdez’s double leads Tijuana to 6-4 win over Saltillo

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 6-4 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Wednesday.

The double by Valdez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Toros a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Leandro Castro hit an RBI single, driving in Valdez.

In the top of the fourth, Saltillo put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Henry Urrutia. Tijuana answered in the bottom of the inning when Castro hit an RBI single, scoring Maxwell Leon.

Brennan Bernardino (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Saltillo starter Jonathan Sanchez (8-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.