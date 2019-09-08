Sports

O’Hara with 4 TDs, Middle Tenn. beats Tennessee St. 45-26

The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

Asher O'Hara threw for four touchdowns, including one for 80 yards, as Middle Tennessee turned up the heat in the second half to beat Tennessee State 45-26 on Saturday night.

O'Hara was 22-of-30 for 367 yards passing for the Blue Raiders (1-1). Chaton Mobley ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Crews Holt kicked a 30-yard field goal.

O'Hara had three touchdown throws in the second half, starting with a 22-yard strike to Ty Lee to cap the first drive of the period. The team's next drive ended with a 30-yard throw from O'Hara to Jarrin Pierce and the Blue Raiders led 24-13. After TSU tightened it to 24-19 late in the third, Mobley's short TD run opened Middle Tennessee's lead to 31-19.

TSU threatened again with a score to close to 31-26 midway through the fourth but once again, O'Hara found his man, this time CJ Windham, for a 28-yard score and a 38-26 advantage with 5:16 remaining.

Cameron Rosendahl threw for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (1-1). Te'kendrick Roberson ran for 98 yards and a score.

  Comments  