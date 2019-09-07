Castro’s single leads Fayetteville to 7-2 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Ruben Castro hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 7-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Castro scored Chandler Taylor to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers later added four runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Michael Papierski hit a two-run single, while Marty Costes got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Papierski in the seventh.

Fayetteville right-hander Luis Garcia (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reid Anderson (6-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and three hits over three innings.