Williams goes for No. 24 again vs Andreescu in US Open final

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Serena Williams lost her temper and then lost the match when she played for last year's U.S. Open championship.

She gets another chance Saturday night, again seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

The 37-year-old Williams has lost all three major finals she has reached since returning from giving birth, including to Naomi Osaka in Flushing Meadows last year. That match is best remembered for Williams' arguments with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

She remains one behind Margaret Court's record for most Grand Slam trophies and seeks her seventh at the U.S. Open, 20 years after winning her first.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andreescu, 33-4 this season, can become the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title.