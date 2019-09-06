Fleming, Lukes fuel 4-2 Durham win over Scranton/WB

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nathan Lukes hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Josh Fleming hurled eight scoreless innings as the Durham Bulls beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-2 on Friday.

The home run by Lukes, part of a four-run inning, gave the Bulls a 2-0 lead before Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the RailRiders cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Kyle Higashioka hit a solo home run and Zack Zehner hit an RBI single.

Fleming (2-3) allowed five hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Michael King (3-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Higashioka homered and singled for the RailRiders.