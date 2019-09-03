LEADING OFF: DeGrom-Scherzer, Encarnación set, Dorian effect

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

PAIR OF ACES

It's a marquee matchup when Jacob deGrom starts for the Mets against Max Scherzer at Nationals Park. Washington leads the NL wild-card race, New York is chasing.

DeGrom (8-8, 2.66 ERA) is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA in three games vs. the Nationals this season. Scherzer (9-5. 2.46) has a 3.24 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over two starts since returning from the injured list last month.

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos owns a 25-game hitting streak, the longest active string in the majors.

WELCOME BACK

Edwin Encarnación is set to rejoin the Yankees after missing a month because of a broken right wrist. He's hit 30 home runs this year, including nine in 36 games since being acquired from Seattle in mid-June.

The slugger returns to the Yankees to take on Texas, a day after they lost 7-0 to Mike Minor and the Rangers — that ended New York's streak of 220 games without being shut out.

It was the second longest string without being blanked in the majors since at least 1900, behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33. New York was previously shut out June 30, 2018, by Chris Sale and the Red Sox.

WEATHER CHANGE

The threat of Hurricane Dorian caused Wednesday's scheduled game between Tampa Bay and Baltimore to be moved up a day. The teams will now play a doubleheader, only the third twinbill for the Rays in 22 seasons at Tropicana Field.

START HIM UP

Minnesota rookie Randy Dobnak makes his first start in the majors, facing the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 24-year-old righty has a 0.00 ERA in eight innings over three relief appearances since making his big league debut this month.

Dobnak was signed in 2017 out of a Detroit-based independent league. He'll be opposed by former Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42).

OUCH!

Anthony Rizzo has taken a painful path into the Cubs' record book. The star first baseman has been hit by a pitch 139 times to set the team's franchise record.

Rizzo was plunked twice Monday against Seattle. He began the day tied with Frank Chance.

"I saw it on the board, I said, 'Whoa,'" Rizzo said. "I didn't know I was approaching anything."

Rizzo and the Cubs next face Mariners righty Félix Hernández (1-4, 6.02) at Wrigley Field. Jon Lester (11-9, 4.36 ERA) starts for Chicago in a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners.

Cubs star shortstop Javier Báez was sidelined for a game after injuring his left thumb sliding into second base on Sunday. He might miss another day.