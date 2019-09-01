Tovar’s single leads Salt Lake to 7-6 win over Reno

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Wilfredo Tovar hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to give the Salt Lake Bees a 7-6 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday.

Kaleb Cowart scored on the play after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a single by Jarrett Parker and then went to third on a single by Parker.

The single by Tovar capped a four-run inning for the Bees that started when Roberto Pena hit a single, scoring Nick Franklin to cut the Reno lead to 6-4.

After Reno exploded for six runs in the first inning, Salt Lake cut the deficit to 6-3 on an RBI double by Jo Adell in the second inning.

Cowart singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Salt Lake starter Jason Alexander (3-5) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bradin Hagens (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Stranding 14 men on base, the Aces did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Aces, Marty Herum doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs. Blake Swihart singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.