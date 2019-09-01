Sports
Cruz’s homer leads Inland Empire to 6-3 win over Rancho Cuca.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Michael Cruz hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 6-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday.
The home run by Cruz scored Jordyn Adams and Orlando Martinez to give the 66ers a 6-2 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Rancho Cuca. cut into the deficit on a single by Brayan Morales that scored Brandon Montgomery.
Tyler Smith (2-2) got the win in relief while Wills Montgomerie (9-3) took the loss in the California League game.
Dillon Paulson homered and singled for the Quakes.
Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 19-10 against Inland Empire this season.
