New York Mets (68-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-64, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (8-8, 4.06 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Mets -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York's Ramos puts 23-game hit streak on the line against Phillies.

The Phillies are 27-29 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .248 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .285.

The Mets are 31-30 in division play. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .392. The Mets won the last meeting 11-5. Justin Wilson notched his fourth victory and Todd Frazier went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for New York. Mike Morin took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 60 extra base hits and is batting .255. Corey Dickerson is 14-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 42 home runs and has 101 RBIs. Wilson Ramos has 15 hits and is batting .429 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).