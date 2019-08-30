Bahr, Profar lead Frisco to 8-0 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Juremi Profar homered twice and had three hits, and Jason Bahr allowed just one hit over seven innings as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-0 on Friday.

Bahr (4-3) struck out eight and walked two to get the win.

Frisco got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single, Profar advanced to second on a walk by Andretty Cordero, went to third on a single by Eliezer Alvarez, and then scored on a single by Alvarez.

The RoughRiders later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Profar hit a solo home run, while Profar hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson Kowar (2-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The Naturals were held off the scoreboard for the 14th time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Frisco improved to 6-3 against NW Arkansas this season.