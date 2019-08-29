Proctor’s double leads Bowling Green to 3-1 win over Lake County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Ford Proctor hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-1 win over the Lake County Captains on Thursday.

The double by Proctor, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead before Ruben Cardenas hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Lake County took the lead on a single by Daniel Schneemann that scored Jesse Berardi. Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the inning when Chris Betts hit an RBI double, driving in Grant Witherspoon.

Starter Miller Hogan (7-3) got the win while Kellen Rholl (3-5) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.