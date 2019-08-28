Guerrero, Brito and Alexander shut out Burlington, Clinton wins 5-0

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Alberto Guerrero, Raul Brito and Nathan Alexander combined for a shutout as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Burlington Bees 5-0 on Wednesday.

Guerrero (9-6) went six scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win. Cole Duensing (6-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

In the top of the fourth, Clinton scored on a triple by Davis Bradshaw that brought home Christopher Torres. In the following at-bat, Bradshaw scored on a groundout to give the LumberKings a 2-0 lead. The LumberKings then added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Evan Edwards hit a solo home run, while Thomas Jones hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Samuel Castro in the seventh.

The Bees were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the LumberKings' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.